TANG YAN is FENDI’s SPOKESPERSON

Tang Yan is renowned as a talented, glamorous actress, known for her captivating performances in numerous hit TV dramas and beloved roles. Her remarkable talent and multifaceted personality extend beyond the silver screen to the fashion world, where she is recognized as an influential icon thanks to her striking looks, versatile style and fashion sense. With a celebrated body of work in film and TV, her diverse talents continue to keep her in the spotlight and captivate audiences worldwide.

Tang Yan’s relationship with Fendi began in 2017 when she wore the brand while filming Europe Raiders at the Maison’s headquarters at Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana in Rome. She recently stunned on the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a Fendi Couture gown and has frequently appeared on magazine covers in Fendi looks. With her distinctive grace and unwavering strength, Tang Yan effortlessly personifies the timeless elegance and confidence of the Fendi woman.