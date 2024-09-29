Stunning fried rice variants front summit

BAGUIO CITY — Residents and visitors alike will have the opportunity to taste 10 flavors of fried rice at “Rice and Shine 3.0,” hosted by the Baguio Hotel and Restaurant Association (HRAB).

The event will be held on 3 October 2024 at SM City Baguio.

HRAB president and Baguio Country Club (BCC) general manager Anthony de Leon said it is one of the highlights of the 17th edition of the Hotel and Restaurant Tourism Week in the city.

The participating food establishments will be serving a variety of fried rice dishes, including Hainanese and Adobo rice from Baguio Country Club and Fairways and Greens Bed and Breakfast, Cajun jambalaya and paella rice from Mario’s and Hill Station, beef pares and binagoongan rice from Hotel Supreme, pork recado and hamonado rice from Alabanza, toyo and lechon kawali rice from The Camp John Hay Manor, paella and yeung chow rice from Orchard, and “kiniing” (Igorot smoked meat) and “Pinuneg” (blood sausage) rice from City Lights.

BCC executive chief Art Nukaza said that the assorted fried rice will be displayed in a giant pizza-shaped pan, 28 feet in diameter and one meter high. Each participating establishment will have their own section within the pan, measuring 8.5 feet by 14 feet.

According to De Leon, the fried rice can feed approximately 15,000 to 16,000 people. This event is expected to significantly contribute to the sustained growth of the city’s tourism industry, especially after the decline in “revenge travel.”

“Rice and Shine 3.0” will kick off the numerous events lined up for the annual celebration and serve as a tribute to the country’s rice farmers. It will also provide people with the chance to partake of the best sellers of the participating establishments, especially in terms of fried rice.

De Leon disclosed that each of the participating food establishments will need three to three and a half sacks of rice to prepare their designated flavors of fried rice. HRAB will be providing pre-heating gadgets to ensure that the fried rice remains warm while being served to the public.