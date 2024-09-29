Strengthen sports dev’t at grassroots

As chairman of the Senate Committees on Sports and Youth, my priority is to ensure that young people have access to quality education, strong healthcare, and opportunities to excel, including in sports, to help them become productive citizens and stay away from vices like illegal drugs.

Recently, the Senate ratified the Bicameral Conference Committee Report on the proposed Philippine National Games Act, which I principally sponsored and authored. If passed into law, this will serve as our mini-Olympics and help us discover potential world champions while also providing aspiring athletes from the grassroots a platform to hone and showcase their talents on the national stage.

Earlier, we also legislated the establishment of the National Academy of Sports in New Clark City, Tarlac which provides aspiring athletes a school where they can balance their education and their training. I am an author and co-sponsor of this law.

As the sponsor of the sports budget in the Senate, I have also continuously pushed for an increased budget for sports programs to improve Filipino athletes' preparation, training, and performance on the international stage while launching effective programs to cultivate talents at the grassroots level. We also advocated for the improvement of key sports facilities, such as the Rizal Memorial Coliseum and Philsports Arena.

Moreover, in partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission, we provided support to athletes who competed on the international stage such as the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics. We also continue to support competitions, sports clinics and other activities related to grassroots sports development.

In fact, just last week, we supported Sportsfests held at the Mindanao State University in Maguindanao del Norte and the Sultan Kudarat State University in Tacurong City, as well as the Batangas Provincial 3x3 Inter-Town Basketball Tournament in Balayan Batangas with BM Arnie Bausas. We also provided Sports Wheelchairs to ten beneficiaries through Council Girlie Balaba in Cagayan de Oro City.

As I have always said, we only pass through this life once. Any kind of help we can give to others and any honor we can offer to our beloved country and to the future generation, we must do it now! That is why I continue to fulfill my mandate and serve those most in need.

On 24 September, I visited Tondo, Manila to immediately aid 2,006 fire victims. I also joined the National Congress of the Liga ng mga Barangay Cluster 4 in Pasay City. On the same day, my team supported the LNB Bulacan Chapter Provincial Congress held in Cebu City.

On 25 September, I visited Dasmariñas City, Cavite, for the inauguration of the Super Health Center and partnered with Mayor Jenny Barzaga to provide aid and financial support to 1,667 residents from various sectors.

On 27 September, I visited Lobo, Batangas to aid 1,000 struggling workers including hog raisers affected by crises. In partnership with Mayor Lota Manalo, the beneficiaries were also given financial support. After this, we inspected local infrastructure projects we earlier advocated for such as the ongoing construction of a Bypass Road. Aside from being an adopted son of CALABARZON, I am honored to be declared an adopted son of Lobo.

On 28 September, we attended the 75th Founding Anniversary & Bato Art Festival in Luna, Isabela with Mayor Andy Velasco and inspected their Super Health Center. We also visited Alicia town which also celebrated its founding anniversary to aid 500 displaced workers with Mayor Joel Alejandro. In partnership with Gov. Rodito Albano and Vice Gov. Bojie Dy, we then provided aid and financial support to 1,000 indigents from various towns gathered in Cauayan City.

The previous week, my Malasakit Team continued to help Filipinos facing challenges such as the 22 fire victims in Quezon City that we assisted.

Aside from the emergency housing assistance we advocated for with the National Housing Authority to help crisis victims rebuild their homes, we also gave additional support to six fire victims in Matalam, one in Magpet, 20 in Midsayap, five in Arakan, two in Libungan, and four in Makilala, all in North Cotabato; two in Sto. Nino; four in Surallah, and three in Koronadal City, all in South Cotabato; three in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat; 52 in Valenzuela City; nine in Alabel, Sarangani; six in Lutayan, Sultan Kudarat; and 43 in General Santos City.

Aside from advocating for temporary employment for displaced workers, my team also provided support to 183 workers in Cebu City with Congresswoman Marissa Magsino; 134 in Lemery with Vice Mayor Geraldine Ornales and their brgy. officials, 134 in Taal with Mayor Pong Mercado and VM Michael Villano, and 50 in Cuenca with VM Aurea Pantas — all in Batangas; 110 in Tampakan, South Cotabato with BM Ryan Escobillo; 497 in Medina, Misamis Oriental with Mayor Donato Chan; 88 in Santa Ignacia, Tarlac City with LNB President Alexander Manzano; 53 in Marilao, Bulacan with VM Jun Bob dela Cruz; and 225 in Lambunao, Iloilo with Mayor Reynor Gonzales.

We also provided aid, apart from the livelihood support we advocated for, to 30 individuals in Caloocan City with Coun. King Echiverri; 243 residents in Veruela, Talacogon, San Luis, and La Paz, all in Agusan del Sur.

We also extended support to 1,250 indigents in San Vicente, Camarines Norte, with Mayor Jhoanna Ong; 1,000 transport workers in Quezon City with JODA Pres. Jun De Leon; 800 beneficiaries in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan with Coun. Elgin Damasco; 300 in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte with Mayor Bullet Jalosjos; 354 in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur with Mayor Sammy Co; 900 in Bongabon, Nueva Ecija with Cong. GP Padiernos; 100 in San Jorge, Samar with Coun. Rita Rama; and 999 in Caloocan City.

I also partnered with the local government of Bago City, Negros Occidental led by Mayor Niko Yulo to provide aid and financial support to 1,000 residents.

We supported the groundbreaking of the Super Health Center in Cauayan, Negros Occidental and the turnover of another Super Health Center in Talacogon, Agusan del Sur to help bring primary healthcare closer to communities. We also participated in the Elderly Senior Citizen’s Day held in Naval, Biliran with Mayor Gretchen Espina and supported a Medical Mission held in Marawi City.

Valuing education, we supported almost 8,000 aspiring teachers in partnership with the Carl Balita Review Center during their final coaching held in Pasay City, Cagayan de Oro City and Cebu City. We also supported 249 scholars from Batangas State University recently.

As your Mr. Malasakit, I will continue to fight for a safer and brighter future for Filipinos. Bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos.