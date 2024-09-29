SMB finalizing EASL roster

San Miguel Beer is still in the process of assembling a roster best suited for the competitions in the East Asia Super League (EASL).

Beermen head coach Jorge Gallent said after their 107-100 win over Converge in Game 2 of their Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup quarterfinals that he has yet to pick the 10 best local players to fill the team alongside two imports.

San Miguel will begin its EASL campaign against Korean Basketball League runners-up Suwon KT Sonicboom on Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena with imports Quincy Miller and most probably EJ Anosike bannering the squad.

“We have to choose 10 out of the 15 Filipinos who will play for it. It’s going to be a 12-man lineup plus two imports, so it’s going to be 10 locals,” Gallent said.

“Quincy is in shape, so he practices a lot with the team. It will be a very hard decision to make in choosing the 10 Filipinos.”

The Beermen have a treasure trove of stars to tap in this regional competition.

Stars like June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Marcio Lassiter and Chris Ross are the frontrunners to join the EASL squad due to their valuable experience.

Potentially to be included in the EASL roster are Terrence Romeo, Jeron Teng, Simon Enciso and Jericho Cruz.

The Beermen will be up against tough competition in the EASL as they join Suwon, Japan B.League champion Hiroshima Dragon and P. LEAGUE+ runners-up Taoyuan Pauian Pilots in Group A.