Shows to watch out for

GMA Network programs are headed for Viu Philippines this 30 September, adding to the growing list of Kapuso titles to binge-watch on the streaming platform.

‘Kara Mia’

GMA’s high-concept fantasy series stars Kapuso Primetime Princess Barbie Forteza and Mika dela Cruz. Kara Mia is based on a true story from India and an urban legend in Great Britain where two sisters were born with disprosopus or craniofacial duplication, a congenital defect where they have two faces but share only one body. Also joining Barbie and Mika in the series are sought-after leading men Jak Roberto and Paul Salas.

‘Magkaagaw’

Magkaagaw turns up the heat for audiences. Sunshine Dizon and Sheryl Cruz star in a story that explores how malevolence from a past love can turn a legal wife into the person she hates the most: a mistress. Rounding up the drama’s stellar cast are Jeric Gonzales, Dion Ignacio, Polo Ravales, Dennis Padilla, Lovely Abella, Isay Alvarez, Patricia Tumulak, Joanna Marie Tan.

‘One of the Baes’

Setting sail on romantic shores is One of the Baes. Dubbed as a “millennial fairy tale,” the series stars Rita Daniela as Jowalyn, a young woman bent on making waves to achieve her dream of becoming a ship captain and avoid romantic entanglements.

Ken Chan plays the role of Grant, a vlogger convinced he has met the love of his life during his childhood and sets out to look for her. What happens when a pragmatist and a hopeless romantic meet? Will it be smooth-sailing or will they need to brave the rough seas?

‘Madrasta’

The fiercest and most glamorous rivalry awaits audiences in Madrasta. The newest Gem of Drama, Arra San Agustin, stars in the title role as a young, optimistic nurse and responsible daughter who gets swindled by an illegal recruiter when she tries her luck abroad.

This steers her into the life of a man whose children she will nurture on her own, to the displeasure of his cunning and ambitious wife. The drama features performances by Manilyn Reynes, Thea Tolentino, Juancho Trivino, Kelvin Miranda, Faye Lorenzo, Almira Muhlach, Phytos Ramirez, Divine, and Gladys Reyes.

‘Beautiful Justice’

Just how far is one willing to go in the name of justice? For the three women played by global endorser Gabbi Garcia, Bea Binene and Yasmien Kurdi, they will unite and track down the syndicate responsible for the tragic death of their loved ones — and seek justice for everything they have lost. Audiences can also look forward to performances from sought-after Kapuso leading man Derrick Monasterio, Gil Cuerva, Victor Neri, Valeen Montenegro, Bing Loyzaga.