SERIES OF PLOT TWISTS IN ‘PAMILYA SAGRADO’

ABS-CBN’s family thriller drama Pamilya Sagrado is showing no signs of slowing down with its revelations after surprising viewers with heart-stopping plot twists this week.

After stepping down as president and clearing Moises’ (Kyle Echarri) name from all the crimes against him, Rafael’s (Piolo Pascual) hope for a peaceful and fresh start may not prosper after all — now that new challenges arise. The biggest secret of Rafael’s past is slowly unraveling after he found out that Cristine (Bela Padilla), his one true love with whom he had an affair with, gave birth before she died.

As Rafael gathers more details about Cristine’s death, he may also be inching closer to the truth about him being Moises’ biological father. The revelation will drastically change the lives of the Sagrado family especially for Rafael’s other son, Justin (Grae Fernandez), who has grown increasingly jealous over Rafael and Moises’ unexpected bond.

Rafael’s mounting problems will only get worse when Jaime (Tirso Cruz III) resorts to violence and puts Rafael’s life in danger because of his betrayal.

Will Rafael and Moises finally discover the truth about their real relationship?

Don’t miss the explosive revelations in Pamilya Sagrado airing weeknights at 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live and TFC. The latest episodes can be enjoyed on-demand for up to 21 days after they are first streamed on Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube. The series also streams 48 hours before its TV broadcast on iWantTFC. Viewers who use any digital TV box at home such as the TVplus box only need to rescan their device to be able to watch Pamilya Sagrado on TV5 and A2Z. The show is also available to viewers in and out of the Philippines on iWantTFC, while viewers outside of the Philippines can watch on The Filipino Channel (TFC) on cable and IPTV.