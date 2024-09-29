Senator Go supports Cauayan City residents

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go provided support to residents in Cauayan City, Isabela on Saturday, emphasizing his commitment to improving the quality of life for the poor.

"My priority is to support pro-poor programs," he stated, urging the government to ensure no Filipino goes hungry.

At the Isabela Convention Center, Go and his Malasakit Team distributed snacks, vitamins, shirts, and sports equipment to 1,000 beneficiaries, with some recipients also receiving shoes and mobile phones.

Partnering with Governor Rodolfo Albano III, he also offered financial support to qualified individuals and acknowledged local leaders for their collaboration.

Congressman Faustino “Inno” Dy praised Go for his consistent support and hands-on approach in addressing local needs. He referred to Go as "Mr. Malasakit," highlighting the positive impact of his initiatives. Vice Governor Dy echoed these sentiments, calling Go a “true public servant” known for his accessible leadership and prompt follow-ups on requests.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go emphasized the role of Malasakit Centers, which consolidate medical assistance services for impoverished Filipinos. The program, established under Republic Act 11463, has assisted nearly 12 million people nationwide.

Go also mentioned various projects he supported in Isabela, including infrastructure improvements and funding for local roads and multipurpose buildings.

On the same day, Go attended the 75th-anniversary celebrations of Luna and Alicia, where he inspected a Super Health Center and aided displaced workers.

That same day, Go celebrated Luna, Isabela's 75th founding anniversary and the Bato Art Festival at the Luna Municipal Coliseum.

During the street dance parade, he expressed gratitude to the people of Isabela for their trust, pledging to serve them to the best of his ability.

"Thank you very much for your trust. I will never waste the confidence you have given me," Go stated.

He acknowledged the support of local officials, including Rep. Faustino Michael Dy and Gov. Rodito Albano, praising their leadership in making the festivities a success.

Go emphasized the importance of youth development, encouraging young people to pursue education and leadership roles.

The senator and his Malasakit Team distributed shirts, basketballs and volleyballs to attendees. As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, he supports various local projects, including infrastructure improvements and the construction of Super Health Centers, which aim to enhance healthcare accessibility.

During his visit, Go inspected the Super Health Center in Barangay Mambabanga, highlighting its role in providing primary care and early detection services. He expressed his commitment to expanding these centers across the country.

Go also distributed grocery packs and snacks to 120 barangay health workers and nutrition scholars. He noted the significance of Malasakit Centers in improving access to medical assistance, which has aided around 12 million Filipinos since its inception in 2018.

Concluding his remarks, he reiterated his dedication to public service, stating, "Ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po yan sa Diyos." On the same day, he also provided aid to displaced workers in Alicia and various sectors in Cauayan City.