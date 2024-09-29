Senate Building displays CCP art collection

The Cultural Center of the Philippines and the Senate of the Philippines mount back-to-back exhibits, Impressions and Viewpoints, featuring selected prints from the Center’s 21st Century Art Museum (CCP 21AM) Collection, on view until 18 July 2025.

On display at the Ceremonial Hall and Conference Room, on the sixth floor of the Senate Building, Impressions features prints from the CCP 21AM Collection showcasing the different printmaking techniques practiced by generations of Filipino printmakers.