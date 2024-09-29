Senate Building displays CCP art collection

The Cultural Center of the Philippines and the Senate of the Philippines mount back-to-back exhibits, Impressions and Viewpoints, featuring selected prints from the Center’s 21st Century Art Museum (CCP 21AM) Collection, on view until 18 July 2025.
On display at the Ceremonial Hall and Conference Room, on the sixth floor of the Senate Building, Impressions features prints from the CCP 21AM Collection showcasing the different printmaking techniques practiced by generations of Filipino printmakers.
Featured works serve to illustrate the different print-making techniques such as relief, a printmaking process where the design is cut or etched on a printing surface; intaglio, printmaking style where lines that hold the ink are incised below the surface of the plate and printing relies on pressing the matrix in a damp paper; and serigraph, a printmaking method that involves layering ink through a series of stenciled screens.
Exhibited at the second-floor hallway, Viewpoints features a diverse selection of prints by Filipino contemporary artists. From abstractions to self-portraits and still-life, the works in this exhibition explore a wide range of themes through various fine art printmaking techniques.
Featured artists are National Artist Benedicto “BenCab” Cabrera, National Artist Arturo Luz, Ambie Abaño, Leonardo Aguinaldo, Alfredo Juan Aquilizan, Jose Santos Ardivilla, Virgilio Aviado, Elmer Borlongan, Mars Bugaoan, Benjamin Torrado Cabrera, Kristen Cain, Salvador Ching, Joey Cobcobo, Fil Delacruz, Janos Delacruz, Yas Doctor, Neil Doloricon, Imelda Cajipe Endaya, Brenda Fajardo, Noell EL Farol, Jess Flores, Ofelia Gelvezón-Téqui, Raul Isidro, Eugene Jarque, Villa Jefremovas, Lenore RS Lim, Angelo Magno, Hershey Malinis, Manuel Ocampo, Jonathan Olazo, Romulo Olazo, Caroline Ongpin, Renan Ortiz, Henrielle Baltazar Pagkaliwangan, Radel Paredes, Rod Paras Perez, Christina Quisumbing Ramilo, Rhoda Recto, Manuel Rodriguez Sr., Rodolfo Samonte, Juvenal Sansó, Jun-Jun Santa Ana, Wesley Valenzuela and Pam Yan-Santos.
Curated by the CCP Visual Arts and Museum Division, Impressions and Viewpoints: Prints from the CCP 21AM Collection exhibits were officially launched on 19 July at the Senate of the Philippines. They intend to showcase notable visual artists’ works and carry on the mission of the Cultural Center of the Philippines to make the art collection available to a larger public.
For more information on the exhibitions, follow the official CCP Visual Arts and Museum Division social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram (@ccpvamd). You may also check the CCP website (www.culturalcenter.gov.ph).