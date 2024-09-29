Search is on for new MYX VJs

MYX has officially opened the MYX VJ Search 2024 auditions to look for upbeat and aspiring VJs that will embody the music channel’s new era.

The MYX VJ Search is open to aspiring VJs who possess authenticity, an outgoing personality, passion for music, and positive energy to connect with audiences.

“This generation is about being authentic, which is the primary thing we will seek. You don’t have to look or speak a certain way, as long as you are authentic and a fan of music. We are excited to see the next batch of VJs joining us,” said ABS-CBN Global managing director Maribel Hernaez.

To join the MYX VJ Search, contestants must be 18 to 27 years old and fluent in English. Register online through myx.global/vjsearch and upload a self-introductory video explaining why you should be the next MYX VJ. The video must include the contestant’s name, age, location, and current occupation. Online submissions will close on 15 October, 11:59 p.m.

The VJ hunt is open to those residing in the Philippines, US, Canada, UK, Dubai and Australia. The announcement of 12 VJ finalists will be held on 4 November via MYX YouTube Live and MYX’s social media accounts, while the grand winner will be announced at the MYX Music Awards on 21 November.

With the tagline ‘the beat of our culture,’ MYX is a global stage where audiences can watch, hear, and experience a music culture beyond sound. It gives access to music-centric content and entertainment by Filipino and Asian artists through a multi-platform experience.

MYX is available on air via SKYcable channel 23 and Cignal channel 150 and through various cable operators nationwide. It is also accessible online through digital platforms like YouTube and Amazon Prime.