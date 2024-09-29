Seafood innovators finish AgrElevate training

Fisherfolks in Kawayan, Leyte that culture oysters, tahong or mussels and nylon shells were among 190 recipients of Integrated Farming Bio-Systems (IFBS) certification from BPI Foundation and Pilipinas Shell Foundation Inc. after completing a food innovation training under the two foundation’s AgrElevate program.

The Kawayan beneficiaries, members of Sangit-sangit Fisherfolks Association (SFFA), completed training in Integrated Coastal Resource Management: Sustainable Fishing cum Innovation on Shellfish Production.

Participants from Barangay Toctoc and Tinocdugan in Leyte also graduated and received training kits, including IFBS manuals and seed pouches for farmers, as well as nylon and fishing hooks for fisherfolk, to kickstart their commitment to sustainable practices and enhance food security and livelihoods.

The AgrElevate program aims to empower farmer and fisherfolk groups in Leyte through capacity-building initiatives.

Earlier this year, members of the Calaguise Agriculture Cooperative received IFBS certification while the Toctoc Baywalk Fisherfolks Association, Kawayan Fisherfolks Association and SFFA completed training in Sustainable Fishing cum Innovation on Shellfish Production. The SFFA trainees created fish salad during the course.