Samantha Panlilio makes a bold move

Samantha Panlilio is making waves for all the right reasons. The former Binibining Pilipinas titleholder, media personality and heiress to the Panlilio business empire is proving that “true beauty lies in making a difference.”

It’s no surprise that on 17 September, Panlilio launched the Pangarap at Kalinga Foundation in her hometown of Ternate, Cavite — marking a significant shift from the glitz of pageantry to the grit of community development.

The 28-year-old multihyphenate is flipping the script.

“Accessible education is essential in shaping the future,” she stated, passion evident in her eyes. “Children have incredible potential. I’m committed to ensuring they have the right resources to realize their dreams.”

This isn’t just talk. The foundation aims to uplift the underserved youth through empowerment and sustainable programs, focusing on education, healthcare, and livelihood projects. It’s a holistic approach that goes beyond quick fixes.

“I was in Cavite for an event when I learned that most schools don’t have enough classrooms for their students. I asked the reason why and it inspired me to start this advocacy,” she said

Roots run deep

For Samantha, this move is not just personal but it is also a calling. Growing up in Ternate, she witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by the local community.

“I’ve always been proud to represent Cavite during my stint in Binibining Pilipinas,” Panlilio shared. “But pride and beauty aren’t enough. We need action. We need real change.”

And the will to action is exactly what she’s bringing to the table.

The foundation’s first project? Building four new classrooms at Ternate National High School.

These classrooms will accommodate senior high school students and new enrollees, giving teachers the proper environment needed to fulfill their responsibilities to students.

A vision for change

This isn’t Samantha’s first foray into community work and social advocacy. During the pandemic, she was on the frontlines, going above and beyond by organizing and distributing meals for the health workers and volunteers.

But her compassion didn’t stop there.

When tragedy struck a depressed community in Aklan after a devastating fire in December 2023, Samantha was quick to respond. She rallied her business network and spearheaded a relief operation, providing immediate assistance to families who had lost everything.

Her hands-on approach — from fundraising to on-the-ground relief distribution — showcased a level of commitment rarely seen in the world of pageantry and entertainment.

These experiences have clearly shaped Panlilio’s vision for Pangarap at Kalinga.

As she wrote in a recent Instagram post, the foundation is “for those who dare to dream and for those who need care the most.”

The name itself, Pangarap at Kalinga or PAK, embodies her vision of making dreams (pangarap) happen nurtured with care (kalinga) to serve the underprivileged youth.

From philanthropy to public service

Samantha’s deepening commitment and involvement in community work hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Whispers in the world of public service suggest that her hands-on approach to social issues is making waves beyond the philanthropic world.

Sources close to the young woman have confirmed that she’s taking her advocacy to the next level -–as the second nominee of the incumbent AGIMAT party-list group in the House of Representatives.

While Samantha remains focused on her foundation for now, the possibility of her entering public service adds an intriguing dimension to her journey. It’s a move that would allow her to influence policy and create change on a national scale, leveraging her experience in both the private and non-profit sectors.

For now, Samantha isn’t diving head-first alone. She’s teamed-up with local heroes like school principal Godofredo Javier, Jr. and Kim Soberano, a Council member from Ternate — proving her ability to work well in a team environment to create a ripple of change.

“It’s when passionate people come together for the greater good,” she said.

The bigger picture

While the focus is on the short term for now, Samantha’s vision stretches far beyond her hometown. The foundation aims to be a catalyst for youth empowerment not just in her native Cavite but across the Philippines, tackling issues like poverty, access to education and community development.

“We’re not just building classrooms,” Samantha explained. “We’re building a future where every young Filipino has the chance to show the world that indeed we’re one of the very best.”

With the foundation launched and other projects underway, the real work begins. Samantha and her team are already planning her next big move, hinting at initiatives that go beyond traditional ways.

“This is just the beginning,” she teased. “We’re dreaming big, and we’re inviting every Filipino to dream with us.”

Setting the trend

For a generation often accused of being all pomp and no action, Samantha is setting a new standard for her age group known as “zilennials.”

She’s proving that with vision, hard work and a little star power, real change is possible — whether through grassroots initiatives or potentially, in public service. So, the next time you’re scrolling through your feed and see Samantha’s beautiful face, take a closer look.

That’s not just a pretty smile — it’s the face of a movement.

And it’s one that’s asking: are you ready to join?

To learn more about Pangarap at Kalinga Foundation and how you can get involved, follow Samantha Panlilio’s official accounts on social media and stay tuned for upcoming announcements on specific programs and initiatives.

Pangarap at Kalinga Foundation is co-presented by Fridays Puerto Galera and Puerto Azul Land Inc.