Rosanna Ocampo celebrates travel in her Nomad collection

Innovative, bold and adventurous, Filipina fashion designer Rosanna Ocampo has spent 16 years mastering the art of blending textures, colors and prints, yet she’s just getting started, poised to make an even bigger mark on the fashion world.

Drawing inspiration from her travels, Rosanna debuted her Nomad collection at last month’s Milan Fashion Week (MFW), a vibrant celebration of island vibes from Mykonos and Ibiza, marking her return to the city where she honed her craft at the Instituto Marangoni.

“The collection is called Nomad because, you know, I love to travel; I have very itchy feet. I wanted to capture that perennial vacation vibe of being away through our pieces,” Rosanna said on DAILY TRIBUNE’s PairFect show.

The celebrated designer also made her debut in the raffia scene with this 60-piece collection, incorporating the material into sexy pieces for flirty adventures and flowing maxi dresses for relaxed summer days.

“The haute material is durable and ready to withstand the wash and wear of many summer jaunts. That’s one less thing to worry about when all you want to do is have fun,” she added.

Since 2008, Rosanna’s designs have fused femininity, flirtatiousness and sensuality, empowering women to embrace their multifaceted roles with creativity, elegance and bold individuality.

Her MFW debut marks a full-circle moment, returning to the city where she trained at the Instituto Marangoni, while fulfilling her mission to showcase Philippine fashion on the global stage alongside other celebrated Filipino talents.

“Like, you know, it’s so hard to enter [the Italian fashion market], which is why I’m so grateful. Oh, my goodness. Indeed, no risk, no story, right? So, I’m happy that I always just go for it,” Rosanna proudly shared.

Makati to Milan

The collection also launched at her flagship store in Power Plant Mall, Rockwell in Makati City.

Grateful for her family’s support, Rosanna credits her achievements to a mix of privilege, hard work and sacrifice. “I come from a family of businessmen. Everyone left home at 18, and when I told my dad I wanted to pursue fashion, he said it wasn’t stable. But he made me a deal — finish four years of business in Manila, then you can go,” Rosanna fondly recalled.

Fortunately, her father kept his promise when she graduated, allowing her to enroll in an introductory fashion course in Milan, where everything began to fall into place.

“After four years of studying business, I still wanted to do fashion, so I went to Milan because my dad kept his promise,” she added.

Now, 16 years later, Rosanna is not only celebrating the opening of her permanent flagship store in Rockwell but also making strides in pioneering Filipino fashion on the runways of Milan.

With her bold designs, she is proudly and exquisitely loud in her mission to make her family and country proud.

Nomad

Rosanna’s love for travel is evident in her work, as she draws inspiration from her six years in Milan and beyond to craft each collection.

Last month, she showcased her grit and charm in fashion with the Nomad collection, a vibrant fusion of color and the luxe appeal of raffia.

This collection marks her debut in the raffia scene, featuring sexy pieces for flirty adventures, along with loungewear and flowing maxi dresses — capturing both the exciting and relaxed sides of summer.

Best of all worlds

Despite her outgoing and nomadic lifestyle, Rosanna skillfully balances her roles as a mother, businesswoman and fashion designer.

“Family is a huge, huge thing for me. My kids are everything to me. So yes, they’re with me all the time. It’s often about how you balance your time as a parent,” she said.

With a close bond to her six siblings and the legacy of a strong family foundation — her parents were married for 43 years — Rosanna emphasizes how this supportive environment has helped her thrive in both fashion and life.