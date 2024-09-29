Roots of the sea, roots of life

Half of the world’s Mangrove Ecosystems could be gone by 2050 — that’s the latest outlook report released by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) last May. In its first ever global mangrove assessment, IUCN warned about the possible loss of multibillion-dollar worth of carbon storage and flooding protection in the absence of aggressive conservation efforts.

More than being a carbon sink and marine life sanctuary, mangroves function as a natural barrier against storms and flooding, a valuable natural resource for a typhoon-prone country such as the Philippines.

Despite their importance, mangrove forests in the country have significantly diminished over the years. From 450,000 hectares in 1918, the area covered by mangroves dwindled to 303,373 in 2015, according to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). Urban development, as well as the conversion of land for aquaculture and residential purposes, have been identified as the main drivers of mangrove loss.

Every crisis presents an opportunity for innovation, and mangrove reforestation is no exception. One promising approach to growing mangroves is the utilization of abandoned fishponds. Several fishponds, which were created by converting mangrove areas, now lay idle due to environmental degradation and business difficulties.

Reverting these fishponds back to mangrove forests is cost-efficient since existing lands near coastal areas are utilized. This method also helps reverse the environmental damage caused by aquaculture and restores the natural balance of coastal ecosystems.

Stories about successful fishpond conversions into mangrove forests offer hope for future projects. A notable example is the Katunggan Ecopark in Leganes, Iloilo, which used to be a 9.5-hectare milkfish breeding area.

The local government partnered with the DENR and the Zoological Society of London to plant mangroves in the abandoned fishpond, tapping locals and volunteers to take care of the seedlings. Capacity-building activities were also conducted among stakeholders to increase their knowledge on mangrove planting and propagation.

More than a decade since the project began in 2009, the Katunggan Ecopark is now teeming with full-grown mangroves. The park, which has increased in size to 15 hectares, is home to several bird and marine species, with the endangered dugong spotted in coastal waters.

In La Union, a local cooperative is taking an active role in restoring abandoned fishponds in the town of Aringay into a mangrove forest. The group’s efforts have yielded food — literally — with fishermen reporting bountiful harvests of tilapia, crab and shrimp growing among the mangroves.

It’s encouraging to learn about the government’s support for mangrove restoration, with DENR Secretary Maria Antonio Yulo-Loyzaga mandating a nationwide assessment of abandoned fishponds to check if they could be replanted with mangroves.

We invite both the DENR and DA (Department of Agriculture) to support the call to use abandoned fishponds for mangrove replanting. This approach not only enhances our coastal ecosystems but also benefits local communities by improving fisheries and protecting shorelines. The involvement of government agencies is crucial to align local practices with environmental goals. Success will depend on effective policies, community participation and a sustained commitment to environmental stewardship.

***

Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar is the Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer of the Aboitiz Group and president of Aboitiz Foundation. With over three decades of senior management experience, she has led projects focusing on stakeholder engagement and sustainability, reshaping the group’s agenda. A passionate artist and avid traveler, Ginggay finds inspiration in drawing, painting and exploring diverse cultures. Ginggay is a dedicated mother — not only to her two grownup daughters, but also as a mom to her three huskies, Olaf, Louis and Grizzly — who balances her dynamic career with personal joy and companionship. For any feedback and recommendations, please reach out directly to Ginggay at ginggay.hontiveros@gmail.com.