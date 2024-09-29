Rillo-Romualdez ambulatory care center opened in QC

Quezon City Rep. Marvin Rillo and East Avenue Medical Center (EAMC) chief Dr. Alfonso Nuñez III over the weekend led the inauguration of the Rillo-Romualdez Ambulatory Care Center, which provides comprehensive free health services to the public.

Located in the MC Rillo Building in Barangay Mariana, Quezon City, the center offers free clinical consultations, endoscopy, ultrasound, and other diagnostic services, as well as free laboratory tests.

The facility also provides hemodialysis treatment for patients with end-stage kidney disease, minor surgeries, and eye examinations, along with eyeglasses — all free of charge.

Additionally, the center has its own pharmacy that dispenses free medicines.

This facility is a joint project of Rillo, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, the Department of Health, the EAMC, and Passion Healthcare Philippines Inc.

“We have effectively established an augmentation hospital for the EAMC here,” Rillo said.

“The EAMC now has the option to refer individuals seeking medical treatment to our ambulatory care center, or patients can come directly to us for free diagnostic and treatment services,” Rillo added.

The EAMC is currently experiencing a very high patient load, including outpatient cases, which is causing many individuals seeking medical treatment to wait for long hours before being accommodated, according to Rillo.

The EAMC is a national government-owned tertiary general hospital and the leading public healthcare provider in Quezon City.

Three years ago, Congress enacted a law that raised the EAMC’s authorized bed capacity from 600 to 1,000 beds to accommodate the growing number of patients seeking treatment.