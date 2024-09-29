Remulla welcomes new OADR chief

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" C. Remulla has sworn into office newly-appointed Office for Alternative Dispute Resolution (OADR), Executive Director V Atty. Margaret Raizza Andaman, on Friday, 27 September.

In a very brief but formal undertaking, the Secretary welcomed the new OADR Chief as a new addition to the DOJ family with a challenge to become a "game changer" in the Department's quest for justice.

“I am delighted to welcome ED Andaman to the OADR and the DOJ. Her extensive experience in the field will undoubtedly contribute to the advancement of ADR in our country,” Remulla said.

"My marching orders to you is to set your path ablaze and lead in the administration of justice through ADR, I give my 101 percent trust and confidence to you that you can do it with excellence," Remulla told Andaman.

Andaman is an associate in the Estelito P. Mendoza Law Office which is owned by renowned lawyer former Minister of Justice Estelito P. Mendoza himself.

Aligned with the vision of Bagong Pilipinas, ADR serves as a crucial tool in the government’s efforts to reducing court congestion and ensuring that the justice system works for all Filipinos swiftly and efficiently.

Andaman will replace former OADR executive director Irene D.T. Alogoc.