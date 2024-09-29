Quad panel thanked as PCSO exec’s killer outed

Members of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Matikas Class of 1983, the “mistah” or classmates of slain former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) senior official Wesley Barayuga, are closely monitoring the inquiry conducted by the Quad Committee of the House of Representatives into his assassination.

In a statement, the PMA Matikas Class of 1983 expressed gratitude to the Quad Committee for its efforts, which have identified those allegedly responsible for Barayuga’s assassination.

They conveyed their sentiments to House Speaker Martin Romualdez, thanking the committee for its investigation that has brought clarity to the circumstances surrounding their mistah’s death.

“The Philippine Military Academy Matikas Class of 1983 extends our deep gratitude and appreciation to the honorable members of the Quad Committee of the House of Representatives for the inquiry that has finally identified the alleged suspects in the assassination of our dear mistah Wesley Barayuga,” the class stated.

They emphasized that the lawmakers’ persistent efforts and incisive questioning have provided hope for a successful resolution to Barayuga’s tragic death, which occurred four years ago.

The Matikas Class said it hopes that Barayuga’s family will finally attain justice now that the individuals allegedly involved in his death have been revealed.

“On behalf of the family of our dear mistah, we also convey their profound gratitude for the identification of the suspected assailants. It may not bring our dear Wesley back, but it is reassuring that there are people in government who are doing their best to bring the perpetrators to justice,” the group said.