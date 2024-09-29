QC ambulatory care center opens

A Quezon City lawmaker and East Avenue Medical Center (EAMC) chief Dr. Alfonso Nuñez III inaugurated the Rillo-Romualdez Ambulatory Care Center over the weekend.

The newly opened Rillo-Romualdez Ambulatory Care Center in Barangay Mariana offers free clinical consultations, endoscopy, ultrasound and other diagnostic services, as well as free laboratory tests.

The center also offers free hemodialysis, minor surgeries, eye exams, and eyeglasses. Additionally, it has its own pharmacy that dispenses free medicines.

This facility is a joint project of Quezon City Representative Marvin Rillo, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, the Department of Health, the EAMC and Passion Healthcare Philippines Inc.

“We have effectively established an augmentation hospital for the EAMC here,” Rillo said.

“The EAMC now has the option to refer individuals seeking medical treatment to our ambulatory care center, or patients can come directly to us for free diagnostic and treatment services,” he added.