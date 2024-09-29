PSF rolls out PLDT-Smart Cart, MVP Mobile Library

Ambulant vendor Sheila Sagao expects to improve her selling business with the PLDT-Smart Cart donated to her by PLDT-Smart Foundation (PSF) in celebration of its 30th anniversary early this month. The rolling store powered by a bicycle and equipped with a Maya payment app will make selling easy for the mother who supports a 25-year-old child undergoing dialysis due to a medical condition.

Sagao said she used to carry home-cooked food that she sells whenever she goes.

The PLDT Smart Cart is designed to help alleviate poverty by helping micro entrepreneurs, said Esther Santos, president of PLDT Smart Foundation.

It was called Smart Cart because a Smart retailer kit was added to the cart so the beneficiary can also become a Smart retailer by selling Smart products, added Santos.

The PLDT-Smart Cart is the latest offering under the PSF Smart Cart Livelihood Program which targets to empower micro-entrepreneurs by equipping them with livelihood carts bundled with Smart Retailer Kits, Maya Digital Services and essential training. This program embodies PSF’s “Equip, Train and Connect” approach, offering small business owners additional income streams while providing them with digital tools to stay competitive in today’s market.

The PLDT-Smart Cart is being rolled out in collaboration with ASA Philippines Foundation, PLDT Enterprise, PLDT Global, Smart and Maya.

Meanwhile, PSF also launched the MVP Mobile Library which aims to expand opportunities for education across the country.

The MML is a partnership with, Huawei Philippines, Fiberhome Philippines, Maya, FOTON Philippines, Alagang Kapatid Foundation, Inc. and Smart Communications Inc., is a solar-powered mobile digital library equipped with laptops, tablets, connectivity tools and training resources, designed to travel to underserved schools and communities nationwide. This project aims to let students in remote areas experience and access vital learning tools and digital resources, bridging the gap between urban and rural education.