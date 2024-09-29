Powerhouse cast for 2025

The 2025 midterm elections are crucial for the Marcos administration, as they will serve as a referendum on the government’s performance while shaping the legislative landscape for the remainder of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s term.

The Alyansang Bagong Pilipinas senatorial slate, backed by the administration, is fielding a strong mix of seasoned politicians, influential public figures and experienced leaders to maximize its chances of securing a Senate majority.

Ensuring a balanced geographical representation is critical to appealing to voters nationwide.

From Luzon, Senator Pia Cayetano, former Senator Bong Revilla and current Senator Imee Marcos will likely lead the charge. Cayetano, who hails from Metro Manila, has a strong base in the capital region and has consistently performed well in national elections.

Revilla, from Cavite, appeals to the southern Luzon electorate, while Imee Marcos holds sway over Northern Luzon, particularly in her home province of Ilocos Norte.

Mindanao will be represented by boxing icon Manny Pacquiao who, though not formally aligned with Marcos during the 2022 presidential election, remains a powerful figure in the region and could bolster the administration’s appeal to voters in the south.

Camille Villar, hailing from the powerful Villar clan in Las Piñas, represents Visayas through her familial connections, giving the administration a foothold in central Philippines as well.

Winnability is a top concern, and the administration aims to field candidates with strong public appeal, name recall and proven electoral success. Pia Cayetano, a champion of women’s rights and health policies, has consistently ranked high in senatorial elections, making her a formidable candidate.

Lito Lapid and Bong Revilla, both former actors-turned-senators, enjoy immense popularity due to their celebrity status, particularly among the masses. Their winnability is reinforced by their name recognition and history of winning previous elections.

Erwin Tulfo, a broadcaster known for his bold, populist stance, has already made a name for himself as a defender of the common folk through his radio programs. His entry into politics is recent, but his popularity gives him a strong advantage.

Experience in governance and public service is crucial in pushing the administration’s legislative agenda forward. Several candidates bring decades of political and legislative experience to the table.

Benhur Abalos, as Secretary of the Interior and Local Government, has been deeply involved in both local and national governance. His leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic and his time as Mandaluyong mayor make him a competent candidate for the Senate.

Francis Tolentino, who has served as a senator and former chairman of the Metro Manila Development Authority, has extensive experience in local government operations and disaster management, which are highly relevant in a disaster-prone country like the Philippines.

Ping Lacson, a former senator and one-time police chief, is known for his no-nonsense approach to corruption and criminality. His legislative record and extensive experience in law enforcement make him a highly qualified candidate to address security and governance concerns.

Tito Sotto, a former Senate President, boasts years of leadership in the legislative branch. His political acumen and experience navigating complex legislation will be valuable in securing votes for the administration’s policies.

Abby Binay, the current mayor of Makati, is known for her administrative and managerial skills, particularly in one of the country’s richest cities. Her achievements in urban governance position her as a competent candidate for national office.

Public service remains a central theme in the administration’s lineup. Pacquiao, despite limited legislative achievements, is a well-known philanthropist and advocate for housing and poverty alleviation. His personal story and genuine concern for the poor resonate with the masses.

Villar, who comes from a family with deep business and political ties, is known for her involvement in housing and business sectors. While relatively new to politics, her legislative focus on economic recovery and entrepreneurship aligns with national priorities.

The Alyansang Bagong Pilipinas senatorial lineup for next year’s elections will aim to strike a balance between geographical representation, winnability and experience, while ensuring that its candidates are firmly rooted in public service.

With such a powerhouse cast the administration is poised to present a diverse, experienced, and formidable slate. Their combined electoral experience, public appeal, and legislative track records will be key in ensuring that the administration retains a strong influence in the Senate and continues its policy agenda.