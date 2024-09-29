PNP’s Marbilous leader

In the search for a credible and uncompromising leader of the Philippine National Police, Gen. Rommel Francisco D. Marbil emerged as the most respected and impactful choice.

His remarkable leadership is exemplified by his unwavering dedication to the law, particularly in his landmark action of bringing the wealthy and influential Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) pastor, Apollo Quiboloy, to face the criminal charges against him.

For years, Quiboloy had been regarded as "untouchable," given his vast influence and close ties to powerful figures.

However, Marbil’s determination to uphold justice, regardless of a person’s status, demonstrated his commitment to the PNP’s principle: “Ang gusto ng pulis, ligtas ka!” — ensuring public safety above all.

His resolve in apprehending Quiboloy sent a strong message that the PNP, under his command, will not hesitate to act against individuals who break the law, no matter how powerful they may be. His actions reflect a deep-seated belief that justice must prevail, and his leadership has instilled a renewed sense of integrity within the police force.

This bold stance against untouchable personalities is just one of the many attributes that set Marbil apart as a transformative figure in the PNP. As a staunch advocate of the rule of law, Marbil believes that no one should be above it.

Championing a safe community, Marbil said such aspirations are met through the police force’s dedication to carrying out police duties and responsibilities, which is key for establishing a premiere Philippine police force.

“Ang sarap kasi kapag nakapagserbisyo ka, kahit hindi mo na kailangan ma-recognize publicly, di ba? (It’s so fulfilling when you have served, even if you’re not recognized publicly, right?).”

Marbil’s brand of leadership firmed up PNP's reform goals, including the modernization of police operations, increasing cops’ efficiency in solving crimes as well as improving public trust by polishing ethical conduct and accountability among police officers so they can be “more trusted and accessible to the community.”