PNP’s Marbilous leader

In the search for a credible and uncompromising leader of the Philippine National Police, Gen. Rommel Francisco D. Marbil emerged as the most respected and impactful choice.
His remarkable leadership is exemplified by his unwavering dedication to the law, particularly in his landmark action of bringing the wealthy and influential Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) pastor, Apollo Quiboloy, to face the criminal charges against him.
For years, Quiboloy had been regarded as "untouchable," given his vast influence and close ties to powerful figures.
However, Marbil’s determination to uphold justice, regardless of a person’s status, demonstrated his commitment to the PNP’s principle: “Ang gusto ng pulis, ligtas ka!” — ensuring public safety above all.
His resolve in apprehending Quiboloy sent a strong message that the PNP, under his command, will not hesitate to act against individuals who break the law, no matter how powerful they may be. His actions reflect a deep-seated belief that justice must prevail, and his leadership has instilled a renewed sense of integrity within the police force.
This bold stance against untouchable personalities is just one of the many attributes that set Marbil apart as a transformative figure in the PNP. As a staunch advocate of the rule of law, Marbil believes that no one should be above it.
Championing a safe community, Marbil said such aspirations are met through the police force’s dedication to carrying out police duties and responsibilities, which is key for establishing a premiere Philippine police force.
“Ang sarap kasi kapag nakapagserbisyo ka, kahit hindi mo na kailangan ma-recognize publicly, di ba? (It’s so fulfilling when you have served, even if you’re not recognized publicly, right?).”
Marbil’s brand of leadership firmed up PNP's reform goals, including the modernization of police operations, increasing cops’ efficiency in solving crimes as well as improving public trust by polishing ethical conduct and accountability among police officers so they can be “more trusted and accessible to the community.”
Academy’s product
Marbil, who was born in Manila on 7 February 1969, was a product of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) in Baguio City. He was among the 219 graduates of the “Sambisig” Class of 1991.
He shared that it was his uncle who suggested that he pick the police service upon finishing his course, a choice that he never regretted since he came to love police work.
“I was enticed to join the PNP because I saw the need to expand community work in the country. Now I realize, I made the best choice to serve communities, keeping them protected and safe,” he said.
Despite his many accomplishments, Marbil remains keen about becoming an educator like his mother, who was a professor teaching English, Psychology, Sociology and World History.
Marbil also shared that becoming a priest was also a dream in his youth but his calling, he indicated, was with the PNP.
"I always pray to God to give me the courage to fulfill my police duties," he said.
Who would have thought that the divine architect would destined me to become a PNP chief?
“The public watches our police with their own eyes and that's what we wanted,” he said, noting the need to train police officers to be more visible in the community.
Marbil emphasizes the PNP’s critical role in maintaining law and order as well as protecting citizens’ rights and pushing public safety.
Another of his key programs is to restore the image of the PNP, which has been saddled by the unsavory image as a result of a few members of the force who are in cahoots with crooks or are themselves part of crime syndicates.
Marbil wanted routine police functions to become more efficient, hence, he pushed the streamlining of administrative processes and reducing unnecessary protocols within the organization.
“Remember, we represent peace and order — we are law enforcers. So, every time the police are being tagged as corrupt and barbaric, such images are often magnified,” he said.
His push for better community engagement and the use of modern technology to complement police work made the PNP stronger.
Marbil worked for the integration of advanced technology into law enforcement, including the installation of CCTV cameras all over communities, interconnecting information and communication tools as well as the use of artificial intelligence (AI) assets in crime prevention and response.
Marbil characterizes his leadership as results-driven, putting a premium on achievements in an organization with 232,000 members.
Trailblazer
On 1 April 2024, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. were present during the pinning of four stars on Marbil, making him the successor of his classmate, retired General Benjamin Acorda Jr., as the 30th PNP chief during a turnover of command ceremony and retirement honors.
Marbil then put into motion the revitalization of public trust in the PNP, and the improvements in law enforcement.
“We need officers who understand that it’s not sufficient to act decisively, and quickly in the fight against crime; there must also be accountability and transparency on our part,” he said.
He encouraged police officers to become the future “good leaders who are knowledgeable, skilled and professional.”
Prior to being the PNP chief, Marbil was head of the Directorate for Comptrollership, in charge of the financial management of the police organization, from 2 May 2023 to 1 April 2024.
He was also designated as the regional director of Eastern Visayas police from 8 August 2022 to 2 May 2023 and director of the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) from 19 November 2021 to 8 August 2022.
Marbil was designated as chief of staff of the Civil Security Group from 2019 to 2020. He once served as the provincial director of Agusan del Norte from 2014 until 2015.
In his early years in the police service, Marbil worked as a chief of the Force Intelligence Division of Special Action Force from 2008 to 2009. He was the chief of police of Bacoor in Cavite from 2004 to 2006.
From 2006 to 2007, he became the commander of the Presidential Protection Security Force of the United Nations Contingent in Liberia.
Throughout his career, Marbil remained apolitical and focused himself on public service.
Like his being a good father to her daughter, Robyn Marie, and a loving husband to Mary Rose, Marbil wishes to remain a guiding figure to the entire PNP, even on his retirement days.
At the same time, Marbil is leading an internal revolution within the PNP by ridding the organization of corrupt elements.
His relentless pursuit of rogue officers — often referred to as “scalawags” — has elevated the dignity of the police profession.
Marbil believes that only a clean and professional force can effectively serve the people. Through various internal disciplinary mechanisms, he has worked to ensure that corrupt officers are held accountable, reinforcing the PNP’s credibility in the eyes of the public.
Part of this internal reform includes putting an end to the practice of “umbrella cops,” or those who protect influential individuals for personal gain.
Marbil made it clear that the role of the police is to serve and protect the public, not to act as personal security for the rich and powerful.
His leadership has restored honor and integrity within the ranks, reminding officers that their primary duty is to uphold the law, not the interests of the few.
Under his watch, the PNP is not only more efficient and effective but also more compassionate, community-focused, and dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism.
This is Marbil’s gift to the Philippines, a “Marbilous” legacy of safety, dignity and trust.