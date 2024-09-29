Phl opens bid for UN Security Council seat

The Philippines started its campaign for a non-permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Sunday.

In his speech at the UN General Assembly, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo advocated for a seat on the UNSC for the 2027-2028 term.

The country will be competing against Kyrgyzstan. Last week, Manalo said several countries have expressed their support for the Philippines’ inclusion in the council.

According to Manalo, the Philippines has continued to uphold the rule of law as well as pursue peace and equality.

“As the first Asian republic and a founding member of the United Nations, our diplomacy has consistently pursued peace, the sovereign equality of states and the rights and dignity of all persons,” he said.

“The Philippines is a trusted partner, innovative pathfinder and committed peacemaker. We bring experience, depth and steadfastness in working with the international community to address common global challenges,” he added.