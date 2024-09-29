P61.8-M investment brings hope, reformation to Gapan City Jail

GAPAN CITY, Nueva Ecija — The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Region 3 has made a significant investment in the future of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) in this city, unveiling a new jail facility worth over P61.8 million.

Jail Chief Supt. Paulino Moreno Jr., director of BJMP Regional Office III, highlighted that this substantial investment marks a crucial step towards providing a more humane and rehabilitative environment for those within the correctional system.

"This P61.8 million investment is a testament to our commitment to providing a more humane and rehabilitative environment for PDLs," said Moreno.

"The new dormitories offer a much-needed respite from the cramped conditions of the old building, allowing for improved sanitation, safety, and overall well-being," he added.

The new facility, which officially opened its doors on 25 September, comprises a spacious male dormitory with a capacity of 440 PDLs and a female dormitory designed to accommodate 40 PDLs. This expansion significantly alleviates the overcrowding crisis that plagued the old jail facility, which previously housed PDLs at a staggering 398 percent congestion rate.

In an interview, Jail Inspector Don Mari Phil B. Frayna, chief of the Community Relations Service Section, said that at least 480 PDLs are expected to benefit from the new, more comfortable, and spacious living quarters. The new Gapan City Jail female dorm was constructed at a cost of P14,848,292, while the male dorm cost P47,041,600.

He added the new dormitories were thoughtfully designed with PDLs' needs in mind, incorporating dedicated spaces for educational programs such as the Alternative Learning System (ALS) and livelihood training.

This focus on rehabilitation aims to equip PDLs with the skills and knowledge necessary for successful reintegration into society upon their release, he said.

Moreno emphasized that the new Gapan City Jail stands as a testament to the BJMP's unwavering commitment to providing a more humane and rehabilitative environment for PDLs, fostering hope for a brighter future for those who have been deprived of their liberty.