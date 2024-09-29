Outdated laws should be revised — Mayor Abby

Makati City Mayor Abby Binay bats for the revision of outdated laws such as the Local Government Code (LGC) of 1991 so as not to hinder the progress of local governments in delivering efficient and effective services.

She said legislative reforms are critical to empower local chief executives further to enhance grassroots-level governance and the LGC is a prime example of legislation that needs immediate revision.

"The Local Government Code served its purpose when it was enacted, but after over three decades, it no longer addresses the complexities of modern local governance. Our municipalities, cities and barangays face new challenges, and we need laws that are responsive to the current realities of public service," she stated.

Disparities in how local government units, Mayor Abby pointed out, manage their budgets have become increasingly apparent.

“From small municipalities to highly urbanized cities like Makati, there are significant differences in how barangays handle their financial resources. Many LGUs are constrained by outdated laws that prevent them from utilizing their funds effectively,” she explained.

Aside from the LGC of 1991, Mayor Abby’s legislative priority is the revision of the budget allocation system, which she believes should be more equitable and based on the actual needs of LGUs.

"The financial capabilities of LGUs vary greatly. Some are burdened with obsolete provisions that no longer align with the current economic landscape. Revising these laws will help ensure that local governments have the necessary tools and resources to serve their constituents effectively," Mayor Abby said.

She also pointed out the need to update policies on public procurement, infrastructure development and disaster response. "We need laws that not only streamline processes but also encourage innovation and accountability in governance. This will allow LGUs to respond faster to crises and meet the evolving needs of their communities," Mayor Abby said.

The lady mayor emphasized that these reforms are vital in promoting inclusive growth, ensuring more efficient public service delivery and enhancing local autonomy.

"Our local governments are on the frontlines of public service and it is imperative that we modernize our legal framework to support their initiatives," she concluded.