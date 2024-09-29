Omoda’s first fully electric crossover SUV gets greenlit

Omoda Philippines has just made waves with its E5, the brand’s first fully-electric crossover SUV, which has officially snagged its electric vehicle certification from the Automobile Association of the Philippines (AAP).

This beauty didn’t just coast through; it crushed the efficiency run, proving it can hit a remarkable 442.7 kilometers on a single charge — talk about range goals.

Two Omoda E5 vehicles took on the certification challenge with 100 percent battery charge and all the right specs: Tire pressures at 42 psi, cruising between 60 to 100 kilometers per hour.

The cars were fully loaded with three passengers and their essentials, all while keeping the AC chill and adaptive cruise control engaged.

After nearly 13 hours on the road, stopping at hot spots like Shell Mampalasan and Poro Point Lighthouse, they delivered impressive results — one car even had eight km left when it crossed the finish line!