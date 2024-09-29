OMF gives solar lights to 100 Tagbanua families

The sun-powered lamps will help the Tagbanuas to become more productive at home. They can also use it to light their way when venturing out after dark.

OMF also donated solar lamps to soldiers of the MBLT-9 to help them perform their task of guarding and protecting the islets covered by the Kalayaan Island Group. By using these solar lamps, they can secure and monitor better the perimeter of the area and perform their civil operation duties better.

“Small lights have big potentials, and through these donations, we help continue to #SpreadTheLight in communities far and wide. #LightUpPilipinas #LUP,” OMF said in a Facebook statement.