Northern Samar tuna industry gets food firm backing

CATARMAN, Northern Samar — Eyeing the more than 100 yellowfin tuna caught daily in the Pacific towns of Northern Samar, a top seafood-exporting company is planning to invest in the development of the tuna industry in Northern Samar.

SeaTrace International Inc., a leading exporter of high-quality seafood to the United States, European Union and the United Arab Emirates, sent a high-level delegation to explore new investment opportunities in Northern Samar.

Christian Schmidradner, chief operations officer of SeaTrace International, met with fisherfolk from the towns of Mapanas, Gamay Palapag and Laoang to discuss the province’s potential.

Schmidradner is also the founder of the Philippines Sustainability Movement and a leading expert in sustainable seafood.

He told the fisherfolk and provincial government officials, led by Vice Governor Clarence Datu, that his company plans to establish an ice plant and a tuna buying station in Rawis, Laoang.

Schmidradner said these facilities will help maintain the freshness of the tuna and provide a reliable market for the fisherfolk’s catch, ensuring they receive fair market prices.

SeaTrace International is renowned for supplying top-quality seafood to prestigious hotels, resorts, casinos and restaurants worldwide, including City of Dreams Manila, Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort, Shangri-La at the Fort Manila, Solaire Resort and Casino, and Okada Manila.

The company is accredited with FSSC 22000, an ISO-based, internationally recognized certification scheme for auditing and certification of food safety for organizations.

Jhon Allen Berbon, chief of Northern Samar’s Provincial Economic Development and Investment Promotions Office, said SeaTrace International’s investment will help boost the local economy, create jobs, and promote sustainable fishing practices in Northern Samar.

“The planned ice plant and tuna buying station will be significant steps towards enhancing the province’s seafood industry, ensuring that high-quality tuna reaches both domestic and international markets,” Berbon said.