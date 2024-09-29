NO SWEAT: Phillips sparks La Salle’s demolition of UST

Defending champion De La Salle University overcame an early 10-point deficit before blowing out University of Santo Tomas (UST), 88-67, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Green Archers bucked a cold start and used a 15-0 run to take control of the match on their way to winning their second straight for a 5-1 win-loss record at second spot.

“The key for us this afternoon, was we really tried to outwork them,” La Salle head coach Topex Robinson said.

“We know what they’re capable of. We know how well-coached that them is. They’re riding off a very good momentum coming to our game and as we said our goal right now is to just outwork UST and glad that, you know, we just really did what we’re supposed to do this afternoon and we’re just fortunate and blessed to get this win,” he added.

Mike Phillips played an inspired game as he finished with a double-double of 12 points and a season-high 18 rebounds including nine offensive boards to go with two assists and one block for the Green Archers.

An emotional Phillips dedicated his impressive performance to Doleo Susalta, a security guard at his dorm who passed away just days ago.

“I was playing for him tonight. He really meant a lot to me. He taught me a lot. He taught me Ilongo,” said Phillips of his friend as he vowed to take care of his family.

Vhoris Marasigan had 11 points while Kevin Quiambao, who sported a plaster on his chin after sustaining a cut in the first quarter, Raven Gonzales and JC Macalalag added 10 points each for La Salle, which lorded over the boards, 56-29.

The Green Archers took full control of the second half where they scored 52 points.

Alex Konov gave La Salle its biggest lead, 88-64, off a triple with just 31.4 seconds remaining.

The stunned Tigers failed to recover lost ground after a strong opening period to slide down to a 3-2 slate tied with idle University of the East.

Hastening UST’s fall was Mo Tounkara getting into early foul trouble before drawing his fourth in the third quarter which the Green Archers exploited for 44 inside points.

UST came out smoking, pulling the trigger early to leave La Salle behind, 18-8, in the opening period.

However, it turned out to be a short-lived party for the Tigers as Quiambao and Phillips commandeered the Green Archers’ closing 11-0 blitz to take the helm at the end of the first 10 minutes of action.

Using the momentum of its first quarter fightback, La Salle scored four more points to start the second period to cap its decisive run.

The Green Archers kept a safe distance as they emerged in front, 36-30, at halftime.

With his starters going cold in the first half, Robinson shuffled his bench and got the result he wanted as La Salle reserves dropped 22 points compared to just two points from their counterparts.

Nic Cabanero topped the Tigers on offense with 16 points while Forthsky Padrigao got 15 points.

The scores:

La Salle (88) — Phillips 12, Marasigan 11, Quiambao 10, Gonzales 10, Macalalag 10, Agunanne 7, Austria 6, Gollena 6, Dungo 6, David 4, Abadam 3, Konov 3, Ramiro 0.

UST (67) — Cabañero 16, Padrigao 15, Acido 9, Manaytay 8, Tounkara 5, Llemit 5, Danting 5, Robinson 2, Lane 2, Calum 0, Estacio 0, Paranada 0, Mahmood 0, Crisostomo 0, Pangilinan 0, Laure 0.

Quarters: 19-18, 36-28, 61-50, 88-67.