Motorcycle rider dies in crash

A 32-year-old motorcycle rider died after being pinned by a speeding 10-wheeler truck in Tondo, Manila, on Saturday night.

The victim was identified as Leland Bernal, a resident of 21 Loans Street, GSIS Village, Project 8, Quezon City while the suspect was identified as Jonald Semenio, a truck driver from Que Balag, Valenzuela City.

Initial reports disclosed that the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on 28 September 2024 along the northbound lane of Mel Lopez Boulevard, corner Katuparan Street, Vitas Tondo, Manila.

Police said that the motorcycle rider was traveling along the northbound lane of Mel Lopez Boulevard when he lost control and fell onto the road surface due to sand debris. The truck, which was also traveling in the same direction, ran over the motorcycle rider.

The injured rider was immediately brought to Tondo Medical Center Hospital for medical attention. However, he was declared dead on arrival at approximately 10:58 p.m. by attending physician Dr. Kim Paulo Noceja Rondilla.

Charges for reckless driving resulting in homicide will be filed against the truck driver at the Manila City Prosecutors Office.