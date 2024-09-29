Marcos declares special holidays in five areas

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., on Sunday, declared special non-working days in five different localities.

Through Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Marcos issued Proclamation 693, declaring Friday, 4 October 2024, a special non-working day in Infanta, Pangasinan for its 148th Founding Anniversary.

Similar declarations were also issued through Proclamation No. 694, to celebrate the 67th Founding Anniversary of Lapuyan, Zamboanga del Sur on Wednesday, 16 October 2024; and Proclamation No. 695, for the celebration of Buglasan Festival in Negros Oriental on 25 October 2024.

In the same manner, Marcos, through Proclamation No. 696, declared 26 October 2024 a special non-working day for Angeles City, Pampanga, in celebration of Tigtigan Terakan Keng Dalan Festival, a commemoration of the city’s recovery from the eruption of Mt. Pinatubo in June 1991.

Proclamation No. 697, also declared 28 October 2024, a special non-working day in Dingle, Iloilo, to commemorate the Cry of Lincud, the first declaration of revolution against the Spaniards in the province and the Island of Panay.

Marcos said this would allow the municipality of Dingle locals to join the Cry of Lincud commemoration.