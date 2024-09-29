Marcos declares special holidays

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday declared special non-working days in five different localities.

Through Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Marcos issued Proclamation 693, declaring Friday, 4 October 2024, a special non-working day in Infanta, Pangasinan, for its 148th Founding Anniversary.

Similar declarations were made through Proclamation 694 to celebrate the 67th Founding Anniversary of Lapuyan, Zamboanga del Sur, on Wednesday, 16 October, and Proclamation 695 for the celebration of the Buglasan Festival in Negros Oriental on 25 October.

Marcos, through Proclamation 696, declared 26 October a special non-working day for Angeles City, Pampanga, in celebration of the Tigtigan Terakan Keng Dalan Festival, a commemoration of the city’s recovery from the eruption of Mt. Pinatubo in June 1991.

Proclamation No. 697 also declared 28 October a special non-working day in Dingle, Iloilo, to commemorate the Cry of Lincud, the first declaration of revolution against the Spaniards in the province and the Island of Panay.

RICHBON QUEVEDO