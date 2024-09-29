Mapua downs JRU behind Escamis

Mapua University survived Jose Rizal University (JRU), 88-81, for its fifth win in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Clint Escamis led the Cardinals with 19 points as the Intramuros-based squad shared second spot with Letran College with identical 5-2 win-loss records.

Holding onto a 71-66 lead, back-to-back baskets from Escamis and John Jabonete with six minutes and 32 seconds in the fourth quarter, created enough space for Mapua to take the game out of the Heavy Bombers’ hands.

Escamis said they kept their composure despite the challenges posed by JRU.

“This is a big deal for us because coming into the game, a lot of teams with three losses are tied. We have to get wins for the second round to distance ourselves and get the No.1 or No. 2 seeds,” Escamis said.

“I can’t do it all on my own. It’s a good thing my teammates got their rhythm,” he added.

Lawrence Mangubat scored 16 points for Mapua while Chris Hubilla dropped 15 points.

Joshua Guiab scored 17 points but it wasn’t enough as JRU dropped to a 2-5 slate.

In the second game, Emilio Aguinaldo College snapped a two-game slump after a 90-88 victory over Lyceum of the Philippines University.

King Gurtiza scored 21 points, including the final two points of the match after sinking two out of his three free throws with 6.7 seconds remaining in the game.