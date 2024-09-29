Manila raps Zamboanga

Manila SV Batang Sampaloc repulsed a rally by Zamboanga Masters Sardines in the fourth frame to score an 86-78 win Friday in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Sixth Season elimination round at the Olivarez College Gym in Parañaque.

Powered by Joshua Torralba, the Manila Stars took a 70-56 lead after three quarters and kept their foes at bay despite a last-ditch effort to catch up as they secured a fourth playoff spot in the North Division of the 29-team tournament with 19-8 win-loss mark.

Zamboanga, on the other hand, wound up with a 20-8 card and tumbled from second to fourth spot in the South Division behind Batangas and Biñan, which also finished the round-robin elimination phase at 20-8.

In the tiebreaker, Batangas emerged with the best goal difference, followed by Biñan and Zamboanga. Quezon Province (21-6) is assured as the South’s top seed.

Like top North qualifiers San Juan (26-2), Pampanga (26-2) and Nueva Ecija (24-4), Manila will have the homecourt edge in the best-of-three playoffs against No. 5 qualifier Caloocan (18-9) starting 5 October.

The Manila Stars drew 23 points and five rebounds from Torralba, who clinched the Daily Fantasy best player honors, 13 points plus four rebounds from Jorey Napoles, and 10 points plus seven rebounds from 7-footer Greg Slaughter. Enzo Navarro also delivered for Manila with eight points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Zamboanga, which will battle Parañaque (17-10) in the South playoffs, got 33 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals from former Most Valuable Player Jaycee Marcelino and 13 points each from Renzo Subido and Joseph Terso.

Earlier games saw Iloilo clip Sarangani, 72-69, and Valenzuela trip Marikina, 71-66.

Paolo Hubalde, Reeve Ugsang and Mark Montuanop chalked double-doubles for Valenzuela, which closed its campaign this year with a 14-14 slate.

Hubalde posted 16 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals; Ugsang 16 points, 11 rebounds and two steals; and Montuano 10 points plus 12 rebounds. Carl Bryan Lacap complemented their efforts with 13 points and three rebounds.

Marikina, which skidded to 7-20, got 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists from Jethro Escoto and 12 points, fiveassists and three rebounds from Jomel Landayan.

With Clint Doliguez at the helm, the Iloilo United Royals notched their third straight win and wound up at 11-17 in the South Division.