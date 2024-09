LOOK: Makati Mayor Abby Binay addresses Caloocan residents during a gathering of Team Aksyon at Malasakit 2025 at the Caloocan Sports Complex. Mayor Abby, who is included in the senatorial ticket of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas, thanked Caloocan Mayor Along Malapitan and Congressman Oca Malapitan for inviting her to meet the ”Batang Kankaloo” (people of Caloocan).











