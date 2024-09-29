Lynk & Co’s first Visayas dealership rises in Iloilo

Lynk & Co, the emerging global premium car brand, has officially launched construction of its first dealership in the Visayas region. The groundbreaking ceremony for Lynk & Co Iloilo recently took place, marking a significant step in the brand’s expansion within the Philippines.

Strategically located along the busy Iloilo Circumferential Road 1 in Barangay Pakiad, Oton, the new dealership will feature a spacious 1,000-square-meter showroom capable of displaying up to five vehicles at a time.

It will also have a comfortable customer lounge. The facility likewise include multiple service bays to provide efficient periodic maintenance servicing (PMS) for Lynk & Co owners.

“We are excited to bring the Lynk & Co experience to the vibrant city of Iloilo,” said Marc Vincent Tiu, president of MNV Auto Group Inc., the franchise holder for Lynk & Co Iloilo.

“With its growing economy and discerning clientele, Iloilo is the ideal market for our global, premium offerings.”

The dealership is set to open in phases, with the showroom expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2025.

The full dealership, including service facilities, aims for completion by July 2025. In the meantime, Lynk & Co Iloilo is accepting sales inquiries from a temporary location in downtown Iloilo, details of which will be announced soon.

Lynk & Co also promises a suite of comprehensive aftersales services, including a five-year or 150,000-kilometer vehicle warranty, an eight-year warranty on battery and high-voltage parts, two years of free PMS, and 24/7 emergency roadside assistance through their hotline at 0917 175 LYNK (5965).

“The opening of Lynk & Co Iloilo demonstrates our commitment to bringing the brand closer to more Filipinos,” stated Froilan Dytianquin, group managing director of United Asia Automotive Group Inc., the official distributor of Lynk & Co in the Philippines.

“We are confident that the Visayas market will embrace Lynk & Co’s unique blend of Scandinavian design, cutting-edge technology and customer-centric approach.”