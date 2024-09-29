LTO, PNP agree to share data

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) have enhanced their law enforcement partnership through a data-sharing agreement, allowing police investigators access to motor vehicle records, particularly those linked to criminal activities.

The memorandum of agreement was signed by PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil and LTO chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II.

Based on the agreement, Mendoza said the LTO will develop a verification facility that will enable the PNP, through the Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG), to verify motor vehicle registration records information about motor vehicles that are under investigation and/or alarmed.

Mendoza noted that the agreement will also allow for the temporary deployment of authorized Highway Patrol Group (HPG) personnel to the LTO Command Center to verify motor vehicle registration records that are under investigation or flagged for concern.

But he stressed that the verification will be on a “read-only basis” and will only cover the details in the Certificate of Registration and Official Receipt; Registration record history about the previous transfers of ownership and encumbrances; and other items to be verified and any material that may be relevant in the investigation.

The PNP, on the other hand, is mandated to allow the LTO to validate the Motor Vehicle Clearance Certificate (MVCC) submitted by the registrant for the initial registration of motor vehicles and other miscellaneous transactions such as transfer of ownership, change of engine/chassis, color and body design to ensure the authenticity of the MVCC.

He stated that the validation will be managed by the PNP-HPG Motor Vehicle Clearance Division, which will provide services to PNP-HPG clients at no additional cost.

Mendoza clarified that uploading the MVCC will serve as an interim solution while the PNP-HPG transitions to a new IT system acquired under its modernization program.

“This agreement only solidifies the already existing PNP-LTO partnership on the aspect of law enforcement and eventually ensuring President Marcos’ commitment to good peace and order situation in the country,” Mendoza said.

“The LTO is doing well in its digital transformation and we are happy to share our insights and inputs to the PNP, especially on matters about land transportation,” he added.

PNP chief Marbil, on the other hand, lauded the LTO under the leadership of Mendoza for sharing the PNP’s vision of effective and efficient law enforcement through digital innovations.

“We have been pushing for this kind of partnership even before. And I am happy that under my watch, this was finally realized,” Marbil said.

“This should help streamline shorten the timeline for issuance of police clearances necessary for vehicle registration and transfer,” he added.