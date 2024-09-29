Louis Vuitton Cup final tied after day three thriller

The Italian and British teams stayed tied in the Louis Vuitton Cup final at 2-2 after both took a point off the coast of Barcelona on Sunday.

The eventual victor of the first-to-seven battle will face double defending champions Emirates Team New Zealand in the 37th America's Cup final in October.

After Saturday's racing was abandoned because of the light winds, the teams faced the opposite problem of high winds.

The British team moved into a 2-1 lead when the Italians were disqualified before the start of the opening race, but Luna Rossa edged a thrilling second battle to keep the final finely poised.

Going into the first race the Italians had a mainsail issue and needed to drop and re-hoist ahead of the start.

With under two minutes to go the chase boat was still alongside them and the sail change had not been completed, so the chief umpire awarded Ineos Britannia the victory.

The second race was delayed several times by the race committee, with Britannia able to fix a batten issue in their jib.

When racing got underway, Luna Rossa edged out their opponents by just four seconds in a thrilling battle.

"This is all we want. We're seeing two evenly-matched teams going head-to-head, just a shame we missed the first one," said Luna Rossa helmsman Jimmy Spithill.

The Italians made an aggressive start to the second race and Britain's attempts to get Luna Rossa penalised were dismissed by officials.

"That was a tough one, we thought we had those guys locked up, they sort of threw a crash gybe in... the umpire saw it differently," said Britannia skipper Ben Ainslie.

"It was a great race, a couple of other really close moments and it didn't quite go our way."

The Italians opened up a 20 second advantage but Britannia charged them down and nearly managed to catch up in a high-speed duel.

Louis Vuitton Cup final racing is scheduled to continue on Tuesday.