‘Lemlunay’ goes to Bikol and Baguio

The Bikol Region launch was held in Legazi City, Albay, as part of the Buwan ng Wikang Pambansa celebration organized by Department of Education (DepEd) Regional Office V.

Ibalangibog: Panrehiyong Palihan sa Surat-Tanghal (2024 National Youth Literary Festival) was held at Ninong’s Hotel on 23 and 24 August with the theme “Wika at panitikan para sa kabataan” (Language and literature for the youth), where Almario served as special guest. This was followed by the Panrehiyong Pagdiriwang ng Buwan ng Wika 2024, whose highlight was the Lemlunay launch and Almario’s poetry reading, at Pacific Mall Legazpi on 24 August.

The Bikol event also featured writers Romulo Baquiran Jr., Niles Jordan Breis, Abdon Balde, Bonifacio Caña and Eilene Narvaez.

After the Bikol launch, Almario went to Baguio City, the commercial and educational hub of the Cordillera region, to launch Lemlunay.

The launch program was held at Teatro Amianan of University of the Philippines Baguio (UPB) on 27 August, as part of the university’s Buwan ng Wikang Pambansa celebration, Pista ng mga Wika, where Almario delivered the opening lecture.

Organized by UPB College of Arts and Communication and held from 27 to 30 August with the theme “Sulong: Wikang Filipino at mga Wika ng Hilagang Luzon sa Malaya at Mapagpalayang Akademya at Bayan,” Pista ng mga Wika 2024 included talks and fora on language, culture and society, and other activities.