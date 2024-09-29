‘Lemlunay’ goes to Bikol and Baguio

National Artist for Literature Virgilio S. Almario has been going around the country, delivering talks and serving as guest speaker in different events, especially in August, celebrated as Buwan ng Wikang Pambansa or National Language Month.
He also launched and promoted his latest book of poetry, Lemlunay: Pagunita sa Gunita (Lemlunay: A Reminder for Memory), in two cities, giving complimentary copies to guests, as well as to libraries and museums as part of his mission of sharing books to these cultural institutions all over the country and the promotion of poetry, encapsulated in his mantra, “Ibalik ang tula sa pusò ng madla (Bring poetry back to the heart of the people).”
The Bikol Region launch was held in Legazi City, Albay, as part of the Buwan ng Wikang Pambansa celebration organized by Department of Education (DepEd) Regional Office V.
Ibalangibog: Panrehiyong Palihan sa Surat-Tanghal (2024 National Youth Literary Festival) was held at Ninong’s Hotel on 23 and 24 August with the theme “Wika at panitikan para sa kabataan” (Language and literature for the youth), where Almario served as special guest. This was followed by the Panrehiyong Pagdiriwang ng Buwan ng Wika 2024, whose highlight was the Lemlunay launch and Almario’s poetry reading, at Pacific Mall Legazpi on 24 August.
The Bikol event also featured writers Romulo Baquiran Jr., Niles Jordan Breis, Abdon Balde, Bonifacio Caña and Eilene Narvaez.
After the Bikol launch, Almario went to Baguio City, the commercial and educational hub of the Cordillera region, to launch Lemlunay.
The launch program was held at Teatro Amianan of University of the Philippines Baguio (UPB) on 27 August, as part of the university’s Buwan ng Wikang Pambansa celebration, Pista ng mga Wika, where Almario delivered the opening lecture.
Organized by UPB College of Arts and Communication and held from 27 to 30 August with the theme “Sulong: Wikang Filipino at mga Wika ng Hilagang Luzon sa Malaya at Mapagpalayang Akademya at Bayan,” Pista ng mga Wika 2024 included talks and fora on language, culture and society, and other activities.
Published by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts and the Office of Senator Loren Legarda, Lemlunay: Pagunita sa Gunita is Almario’s third book of poetry born in the time of Covid-19. The first two are Kuwarentena (Filipinas Institute of Translation, 2020) and Mga Póon, Mga Piyón, Mga Pusóng, Isang Púsong (San Anselmo Press, 2022).
Lemlunay features 30 of Almario’s poems written in Filipino in the last six years, from 2018 to 2023, accompanied by English translations by poet Marne Kilates. The title of the book is a term that denotes the concept of paradise in the mythology of the T’boli people of southern Philippines, signifying the aspiration or dream of a better country through a deeper and critical reflection on our history and culture and interactions with cultural products.
Lemlunay was first launched on 2 December 2023 at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, and then was launched at the poet’s home province of Bulacan, in Malolos City on 15 March.
Almario promised to launch and distribute the book in more parts of the country.