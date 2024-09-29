Lady Chiefs crush Lady Generals

Arellano University made quick work of Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), 25-17, 25-16, 25-12, to begin its Pool A campaign in the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship on a winning note Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Lady Chiefs rained down 43 attacks and took advantage of the Lady Generals’ 25 miscues for a quick one-hour, 26-minute workout.

Laika Tudlasan led Arellano’s balanced offense with 10 points while Kacelyn Punzalan and Mauie Magaling added eight and six points, respectively.

“Grateful that we were able to apply the things that we’ve worked on for months,” said Tudlasan, who had nine kills.

The Lady Chiefs pulled away early in the third set, racing to a 15-4 advantage that eventually ballooned to 24-11 on their way to victory in the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, GCash, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, R and B Milk Tea and Summit Water.

EAC kept the game close in the early goings of the first two sets only to watch Arellano pull away with a barrage of attacks.

No Lady Generals player reached double-figure scoring with Erica Bodonal finishing with six points and Cara Dayanan firing five.

Meanwhile, Ateneo de Manila University pulled a reverse sweep over San Beda University, 22-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-7, in Pool A late Saturday.

On the other hand, Lyceum of the Philippines University bounced back from an opening-day loss after outlasting Mapua University, 25-9, 19-25, 20-25, 26-24, 15-12, in Pool B.