KZ SINGS ‘TOYO’

KZ Tandingan makes an exciting comeback to recording with “Toyo,” a song encapsulating the emotions of someone going through a love relapse.

Penned and produced by the Asia’s Soul Supreme herself, the experimental track is dedicated to those mistaken to have moved on from a heartbreak — yet are still confused, in denial, and irrational when exes try to come back in their lives.

Mixed and mastered by Tim Recla, “Toyo” is released under Star Music with ABS-CBN Music operations and creative head Jonathan Manalo as its supervising producer.

KZ introduced the song at a launch party held last week at the Takeover Lounge in Quezon City with performances from guests Bryan Chong, Jel Rey, FANA, Jem Macatuno, MC Einstein, and Angela Ken.

“Toyo” follows the Kapamilya singer-songwriter’s single “Dito Ka Lang” released last year and her latest collaboration with husband TJ Monterde, “Palagi.”