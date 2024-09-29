SHOW

Kobe Paras, Kyline Alcantara on Mobile Legends mini series

Kobe Paras and Kyline Alcantara.
Kobe Paras and Kyline Alcantara.PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF IG/koko paras
Published on

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Philippines recently announced on their Instagram page the upcoming online miniseries, Miss Legends, starring Kobe Paras and Kyline Alcantara in celebration of the game’s eighth anniversary.

This will serve as the GMA Sparkle artist’s first television project with her rumored boyfriend.

Joining the main cast is fellow GMA talent and vlogger Criselda Alvarez.

Miss Legends will be aired from 28 September until 1 October, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the official social media pages of the Moonton-developed mobile game.

‘MISS Legends’ starring Criselda Alvarez, Kyline Alcantara and Kobe Paras.
‘MISS Legends’ starring Criselda Alvarez, Kyline Alcantara and Kobe Paras. PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF GMA-7

Prior to its reveal, Alcantara and Paras teased their new project on their Instagram handles with pictures of the two together, captioned a “special reveal” and a “special announcement,” respectively.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is a free-to-play, mobile multiplayer online battle arena game created by Chinese game developer Moonton and released on 24 July 2016.

The game is popular for its “5v5” setup where players are grouped into teams of two with five members each and lengthy, action-packed gameplay.

On its eighth year, Moonton also unveiled a new hero, fighter/assassin Suyou, last 21 September.

It is the 126th addition to the game’s hero lineup as of late.

