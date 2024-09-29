Kobe Paras, Kyline Alcantara on Mobile Legends mini series

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Philippines recently announced on their Instagram page the upcoming online miniseries, Miss Legends, starring Kobe Paras and Kyline Alcantara in celebration of the game’s eighth anniversary.

This will serve as the GMA Sparkle artist’s first television project with her rumored boyfriend.

Joining the main cast is fellow GMA talent and vlogger Criselda Alvarez.

Miss Legends will be aired from 28 September until 1 October, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the official social media pages of the Moonton-developed mobile game.