JFC’s ‘Joy of Tomorrow’ highlights sustainability trend in F&B industry

Businesses are required to have a sustainability program and players in the food and beverage industry are no exception. For fastfood chain giant Jollibee Food Corporation (JFC), caring for the planet is done by using eco-friendly packaging, recycling and reducing waste, and efficiently using water and energy, in line with its sustainability agenda dubbed “Joy for Tomorrow” (JFT).

JFC Global Sustainability director Elise Veloso shared JFT to industry peers during the Trade & Connect forum hosted by the British Chamber of Commerce Philippines in Makati City on 26 September.

“Our goal is to integrate sustainability into every aspect of our business,” Veloso said.

“Since we initially assessed our business and tried to understand what sustainability is and what it could be for JFC, we’ve transformed far beyond responding to regulatory pressures,” she added.

JFC is making strides in meeting the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in the areas of food, people and planet. It promotes health and well-being by removing artificial flavors and trans fats in its products, providing customers with clear nutritional information and sourcing ingredients from compliant suppliers.

The company also promotes decent work and gender equality, and reduces inequalities. It supports small farmers by sourcing vegetables directly from them and offering them fair market prices and training.

For the good of the planet, JFC reduces food waste and energy consumption, as well as implements energy-saving measures in its stores and manufacturing processes.

Other businesses attending the forum themed “Redefining the F&B Industry: Emerging Trends and Market Opportunities” also shared their strategies in adopting sustainability trends to meet the growing demand for healthier and more affordable food options.

Meanwhile, Joseph Silva, general manager of Yummy Organics Food Products shared the trend on plant-based alternatives, protein enrichment and the integration of health-boosting ingredients.

Jose Vega, president and managing officer of Don Revy Philippines, highlighted the significant role of e-commerce in accessing healthier and more affordable options.

The forum underscored a clear shift in the F&B industry towards a balance of sustainability, affordability and healthy options. As more consumers prioritize health and affordability, companies must align their product offerings with these expectations while integrating sustainability into their operations.