Irrigation gets boost from SNAP

Fresh from putting the Philippines in the global occupational safety map by winning an ASEAN Occupational Safety and Health Network Excellence Award, the SN Aboitiz Power Corporation (SNAP) is boosting local agriculture with a P250 million support to National Irrigation Administration (NIA) projects.

Joseph S. Yu, president and CEO of the joint venture energy company of AboitizPower and Scatec of Norway, handed a mock check reflecting the amount to NIA Administrator Eduardo Eddie G. Guillen during a turnover ceremony last week. Guillen thanked SNAP for what he described as a game-changing advance payment that will strengthen their partnership on agricultural projects.

In a Facebook post, Guillen said the continuous collaboration of NIA and SNAP is for a better future in agriculture.

For its part, SNAP’s gesture comes at a time when President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is giving the NIA closer direction by transferring it from the Department of Agriculture to the Office of the President this month.