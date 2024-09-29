IP Games highlights indigenous peoples’ rights

BACOLOD CITY — The promotion of rights and wellness of indigenous peoples (IPs) was highlighted during the 2024 IP Games Visayas leg that concluded here on Sunday.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairperson Richard Bachmann said in a statement that delivering the value of sports through a genuine cause for IP communities is among the PSC’s top priorities.

“This is the PSC’s way of taking good care of the welfare of our aspiring athletes coming from the minorities,” Bachmann said.

Meantime, Bago City Mayor Nicholas Yulo thanked the PSC for sharing its advocacy of promoting IP rights through sports.

“I am also happy that the national and local governments are giving importance in acknowledging and recognizing the members of our IP communities,” Yulo said.

The two-day competition was participated by at least 300 IPs from 17 local government units in Negros Occidental.