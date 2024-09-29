Housing backlog reaches 588K in Central Visayas

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development in Central Visayas (DHSUD VII) revealed a housing backlog of 588,396 units in the region during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas media forum.

Regional Director Atty. Lyndon Juntilla noted that the majority of the backlog is concentrated in Cebu, particularly in the Tri-Cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue.

Cebu City has a housing need of 58,559 units, followed by Lapu-Lapu City with 32,880 units, and Mandaue City with 25,997 units, according to DHSUD VII data.

Juntilla explained that the housing backlog includes previous projects by the National Housing Authority (NHA), non-governmental housing initiatives, and the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program (4PH), the government's flagship housing program.

Ongoing 4PH construction projects in Central Visayas include 32 units in Barangay Cabawan, Tagbilaran City, Bohol; 5,158 units in Barangay Canlumampao, Toledo City, Cebu; 672 units in Barangay Danao, Panglao, Bohol; 1,404 units in Barangay Poblacion III, Carcar City, Cebu; and 4,800 units in Barangay Camputatan, Medellin, Cebu.

In total, 13,116 housing units are under development in the region under the 4PH program.