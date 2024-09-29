Hope shines for Gapan City Jail

GAPAN CITY, Nueva Ecija — The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Region 3 has opened a new jail facility worth over P61.8 million in this city.

The facility is expected to provide a more humane and rehabilitative environment for Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs).

Jail Chief Supt. Paulino Moreno Jr., director of BJMP Regional Office III, said the investment is a significant step towards improving the conditions for PDLs.

“The new dormitories offer a much-needed respite from the cramped conditions of the old building, allowing for improved sanitation, safety, and overall well-being,” Moreno said.

He added that the new facility — which opened last 25 September — has a capacity of 480 PDLs, including 440 male and 40 female inmates.

This significantly alleviates overcrowding in the old jail, which previously housed PDLs at a staggering 398 percent congestion rate.

Jail Inspector Don Mari Phil B. Frayna, chief of the Community Relations Service Section, said the new dormitories were designed with PDLs’ needs in mind, incorporating spaces for educational programs and livelihood training.

“This focus on rehabilitation aims to equip PDLs with the skills and knowledge necessary for successful reintegration into society upon their release,” Frayna said.

Moreno, on the other hand, stressed that the new Gapan City Jail is a testament to the BJMP’s commitment to providing a more humane and rehabilitative environment for PDLs.