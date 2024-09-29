Highlands Ladies Cup draws huge interest

More than 200 players have signed up for the 16th edition of the Highlands Ladies Cup on 5 October at the Midlands and Lucky 9 courses of Tagaytay Midlands Golf Club.

Organized as the signature event of the Tagaytay Highlands, this year’s tournament will feature male and female players from various sectors and golf clubs nationwide, ranging from seasoned veterans to enthusiastic newcomers.

The overwhelming interest in the tournament reflects its growing reputation as a must-play event that balances high-level competition with a fun, social atmosphere.

Tournament chair Malen Balina and co-chair Karen Cabalquinto, who have worked tirelessly to ensure the event’s success, expressed their excitement over the event’s full-packed field.

The event is supported by top-tier sponsors, including Diamond backers W Group Inc., Willy Ocier/Jim Weaver, with Platinum partners Powerball Gaming and Entertainment Corp., Parola Maritime Agency Corp., East West Bank and Security Bank.

Silver sponsors Asia Cargo Container Lines Inc., Kaiser International Health Group, SLLI Global Marketing Inc., Wilcon Depot Inc., SM Prime Holdings Inc. and New Golden City Builders are also lending their support to the event.