GREATEST OF ALL TIME: Jawo’s legacy still very much alive long after retirement

A living legend.

No Filipino athlete has ever endeared himself to fans of different generations more than the man who embodied the never-say-die spirit.

Robert Jaworski, also known as the “Big J” or by his popular nickname “Jawo,” has left his indelible imprint on the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) and the country’s love for the sport.

More than two decades removed from basketball since he stepped out of the game, Jawo remains an influential figure in local sports culture.

His charisma and enigmatic charm, his mix of finesse and ruggedness as a player from his amateur days with Yco Painters and Meralco to becoming the heart and soul of both the storied franchises of Toyota and Barangay Ginebra in the pros has made loyal fans fall in love with him.

All of these still resonate to this day.

Jaworski, even in retirement, is still receiving accolades and recognitions, his latest coming from the PBA Press Corps.

On a special night, the 78-year-old legend was hailed with the Lifetime Achievement Award recently.

Although forced to stay at home due to his ailment, his presence was greatly felt in the gathering of players, coaches and PBA personalities feted by the media covering the beat.

“This award is not just a reflection of my achievements, but also a celebration of the millions of Filipinos who have been part of my journey,” Jaworski said in a speech delivered by his son Pasig City Vice Mayor Robert “Dodot” Jaworski Jr.

Filipino icon

A mini-exhibit featuring Jaworski memorabilia was on display at the entrance of the Novotel Manila ballroom where the awards night was held.

The younger Jaworski was in awe with the vast collection of jerseys, newspaper articles, magazines, photos and other items of his father from his days with University of the East (UE), playing career with commercial clubs and exploits with the national team.

The items collected by Dr. Michael Rico Mesina and his wife Ellen are proof of the many achievements and contributions of Jaworski to Philippine basketball.

As a varsity, Jaworski played all four years under decorated mentor Virgilio “Baby” Dalupan and led the Red Warriors to a couple of University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball crowns in the mid-1960s.

He would also lead UE to a string of National Open titles that made the Red Warriors the most dominant college team of that period.

In 1967, Jaworski bannered the national squad that won the 1967 FIBA Asia Championship gold which he eventually replicated in the 1973 edition held in front of adoring Filipino fans in Manila.

After his amateur exploits, Jaworski entered the PBA where he established his name as a Philippine sports icon.

He joined Toyota in 1973 and was a vital cog in the franchise’s nine PBA championships.

After Toyota disbanded, Jaworski transferred to Gilbey’s Gin (later called Ginebra San Miguel) in 1984 and became the cornerstone of the team’s rise to becoming arguably the most popular PBA team in history.

Jaworski led Ginebra to six PBA titles in the role of playing coach.

He holds the PBA all-time assists record with 5,825. In 1993, the PBA updated its logo featuring his dribbling silhouette.

He retired from the game in 1997 and was elected as a Senator the following year. As a lawmaker, Jaworski authored and co-authored more than 300 bills.

In his speech, Jaworski saw basketball as his avenue to reach out to people.

“Basketball has always been more than just a game to me. It has been a platform to inspire, to lead and to connect with people from all walks of life,” he said.

“The never-say-die spirit that we embraced at the Ginebra is a testament to the resilience and determination that define us as Filipinos.”

Legacy of the ‘Living Legend’

For the younger Jaworski, his father’s legacy goes beyond his feats in the hardcourt.

“I’m in politics now, I get to see the people everyday and not one day passes without someone asking me how my father is right now,” he said.

“It just means that the name Jaworski has been embedded in the hearts of the Filipinos. That speaks for itself. The way he carries himself on and off the court makes people love him.”

Knowing that people still remember him even after decades out of basketball gives Jaworski the strength to battle his ailment, according to his son.

“I think that’s really what’s giving him the desire to get better. I’m very thankful to everyone praying for his health to improve. With all your prayers, hopefully, he’ll continue to get better,” Dodot said.

“He’s home and comfortable but he’s yet to get back in full health. But the important thing now is that he’s physically stronger now than last year when he faced a lot of challenges,” he added.

Jaworski’s playing days may have been but a distant memory, but his name and his greatness will always be engraved in the hearts of local basketball fans.

A true Filipino legend. The greatest of all time.