Golden Tigresses edge closer to title sweep

University of Santo Tomas (UST) took a decisive step towards winning the 2024 V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge crown via a sweep by destroying Far Eastern University (FEU), 25-22, 25-18, 25-14 win in Game One of their best-of-three finals series.

The match, held at the Philsports Arena in Pasig on Sunday night, saw the Golden Tigresses overcome an early struggle and impose their dominance as they moved one win away from a perfect campaign of the tournament.

Displaying the same relentless aggression and poise that powered them through the elimination and semifinal rounds, the Golden Tigresses bucked a shaky start then controlled every aspect of the game the rest of the way to the dismay and disappointment of FEU coach Tina Salak.

In the third set, UST stormed ahead to an 8-2 lead, never allowing FEU to mount a serious threat.

Each time the Lady Tams attempted a rally, the Golden Tigresses responded with a stronger counterattack, further cementing their dominance.

An Angge Poyos’ back-to-back hit made it 19-9 for UST, which practically battled FEU to a side-out game from there before Margaret Altea scored on a kill block and Jonna Perdido blasted in a power strike as the Golden Tigresses went unassailably ahead, 23-12.

Their sweeping victory lasted just one hour and 30 minutes, as they left no room for FEU to gather momentum. The España-based squad extended its unbeaten run to nine matches, including a flawless qualifying round and a semis sweep against the College of Saint Benilde Lady Blazers.

UST goes for a sweep of their best-of-three title series on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the same venue in Pasig City.

“In the first set when we were down, we emphasized that we shouldn’t stop playing until the referee blows his whistle,” UST head coach Kungfu Reyes said.

Reyes called for an early timeout in the first set after UST surrendered four straight points to FEU. However, setter Cassie Carballo and the top-seeded Tigresses found their rhythm and battled through the opening set, overcoming strong challenges from FEU’s Jazlyn Ellarina and Friday Bakanke at the net.

With the momentum on their side, UST cruised through the next two sets, with Carballo orchestrating a superb offense derived from solid defense and quick transitions.