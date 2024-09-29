Going sustainable? use EV, says Araga

A legacy that shapes the future of mobility — this is what the head of the Electric Vehicles Association of the Philippines (EVAP) intends to impart to Filipinos as the premier EV organization takes on a key role in shaping the future of the country’s transport development.

EVAP president Edmund Araga’s advocacy of electric vehicles (EVs) as the transport of the future motivated his sharing of industry developments to the public through various platforms that Filipinos can easily access.

In an exclusive interview during Daily Tribune’s online show Straight Talk on Wednesday, 25 September, Araga underlined the current struggle electric vehicles are experiencing regarding visibility among urban areas in the country.

“[In] 2010, through the efforts of our board of directors…EVAP visited many countries to know how EVs are trending,” he said.

He added that even during the beginning of EVAP’s launch in 2008, he, along with EVAP chairman emeritus Ferdi Raquelsantos, had already set into plan collaborating with suppliers in the automotive industry, particularly with public transport with their first project having been jeepneys.

When asked about the factors considered in launching electric jeepneys in the country, Araga highlighted the significant potential of EVs in addressing the modernization of jeepneys in pursuit of a more efficient and sustainable public transport system.

The current number of EVs on the streets, based on the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) data, is still relatively low.

The program, initiated by the government, aims to modernize the country’s public transportation system by replacing old public transport with more efficient and environment-friendly vehicles.

Araga shared how EVAP, along with other government agencies, relentlessly contributed to shaping Republic Act 11697 or the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act Philippines (EVIDA).

In pursuit of increasing the use of EV nationwide, the association has taken an active role in the ASEAN Federation of Electric Vehicle Associations (AFEVA) of which other Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Laos and Indonesia are part of. Araga has served as president of the regional association since October 2020.

Araga’s involvement in the automotive industry and electric vehicles led him to be acknowledged as among the leaders in the EV sector particularly in the development of infrastructure and services.

He has been president of EVAP since 2018 and has held positions related to automotive development since 1992.

Innovative transport

He graduated from San Beda College with a Bachelor of Science in Business and Commerce but he found his interest in the development of vehicles that will not be dependent on the use of the erratic imported fossil fuel.

Araga said he seeks to introduce the evolution of public transport into an academic course.

He takes his crusade for public understanding of the benefits of EV in a 3-day summit on electric vehicle development in October.

The summit will be in collaboration with EVAP’s co-sponsors and co-presenters, which include BYD Automotive Company, Dongfang Electric Corporation, Diamond Motors, Hyundai, VinFast Auto and Nissan.

On the third day of the summit, Araga said a design contest will invite senior high school and college students from various institutions for them to submit their electric tricycle designs.

“[Our aim] would be for universities that would like to join in enhancing their students to be involved in this event and for them to be saying, ‘Hey, we already have this technology,’” Araga said.

Through the contest, EVAP aims to cascade its promotion for eco-friendly transportation and sustainable mobility for the country while allowing students to contribute their insights and skills in enhancing the industry.

The 12th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit, a significant event in the EV industry, will take place from 24 to 26 October at the SMX Convention Center, MoA Complex, in Pasay City.

The summit, themed “Spark the Change, Drive Electric,” will serve as a platform for industry leaders, government agencies and students to discuss and learn about the latest developments in the EV sector.

Araga expressed his determination to include the Filipino youth in the successive steps of integrating insightful contributions and new advancements they are bound to take that the country could benefit from, particularly environmental-wise.

“Because of our direction in sustaining the industry, we have to come up and address the issues and concerns of future leaders,” he added.