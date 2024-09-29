From tradition to action: Integrating indigenous knowledge into NAP

The Philippines is home to an estimated 17 million indigenous peoples (IPs) from 110 ethnolinguistic groups. These communities often reside in ecologically fragile areas, making them highly vulnerable to the devastating impacts of both sudden-onset events like tropical cyclones and slow-onset climate risks such as rising sea levels.

From 2020 to 2022, over 15 million Filipinos were displaced by 245 natural hazards, with indigenous communities disproportionately affected. As the climate continues to change, displacement due to climate-induced disasters — including extreme weather events and environmental degradation — threatens the ancestral lands that are crucial to the cultural identity and traditional practices of these communities.

Ancestral lands are integral to the identity, social structures, and livelihoods of IPs. These lands form the foundation of their cultural and spiritual practices, passed down through generations. Climate-related hazards and displacement disrupt this delicate balance, further endangering their cultural heritage.

As climate risks escalate, addressing human mobility, particularly migration and displacement, becomes a critical component of the country’s adaptation strategy. Climate-induced shifts often result in the forced migration of IPs, making it essential to integrate indigenous knowledge systems into adaptation planning.

IPs possess a profound understanding of their ecosystems, which can serve as a critical resource in shaping sustainable, long-term solutions to climate challenges. Their traditional knowledge, especially in resource management and sustainable living, offers valuable insights into climate resilience, rooted in centuries-old practices and deep environmental connections.

Recognizing this, the Philippines’ National Adaptation Plan (NAP) emphasizes the integration of indigenous knowledge systems, alongside science-based approaches, to ensure that adaptation efforts are inclusive and culturally sensitive. The NAP is guided by the principles of equity, participation and transparency that bring together various stakeholders — including indigenous communities.

A key component of the NAP, nature-based solutions highlight the importance of indigenous knowledge in managing ecosystems and addressing climate vulnerabilities. IPs have long practiced sustainable farming, forest conservation and biodiversity protection — all critical in reducing the adverse impacts of climate change. By harnessing these time-tested approaches, the NAP not only preserves cultural heritage but also ensures the protection of vital ecosystems.

Involving indigenous communities in every stage of climate adaptation planning and implementation is essential. Through meaningful engagement, these communities can contribute to decision-making processes, ensuring that their rights, knowledge and needs are acknowledged and integrated into national policies. This protects their cultural heritage and empowers them to lead their own climate resilience efforts.